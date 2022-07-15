Here's how to ensure you can vote in Ontario's municipal election

With the Oct. 24 municipal election drawing closer, Greater Sudbury is encouraging residents to ensure they are on the voters' list.

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) provides the list for all municipalities and school boards.

"They collect and confirm voter information to prepare the final list later this summer," the city said in a news release Friday.

"The lists for federal, provincial and municipal elections are not all the same, which is why it is important to take the time to make sure your information is up to date on the municipal voters’ list."

Sudburians – as well as any voter in the province -- can click here to check both that they are on the list and that the information is correct.

"This is an important step for everyone, but especially for those who are first-time voters, or who have moved or changed their name since the last municipal and school board election in 2018," the city said.

Anyone without internet access, or have questions about the list, can contact MPAC directly at 1-866-296-6722.

To date, 41 candidates have registered to run for the offices of mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee. The deadline is Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

"There are still some races that don’t yet have candidates registered," the city said.

The requirements for candidates are listed here.

Voters can find the current list of registered candidates here.

The list is updated regularly as new candidates register their nominations.