Here's how to find out the snow-clearing priority your street has

A tool from the City of Edmonton helps show drivers the snow and ice clearing priority of roads across the city and active parking bans by neighbourhood.

The Snow and Ice Control Map, available on the city's website, shows road segments for when plows will be moving through the area, where parking bans are in place and once clearing has finished.

To use the map, you can zoom into the quadrant of your city and click on the road segment for details or type in your address in the search bar. Should no date appear, that area has yet to be scheduled for snow clearing.

"When snow is falling, crews are out 24/7 and work to address traction concerns and snow accumulation," said Val Dacyk, general supervisor for infrastructure field operations.

"Plow trucks are also equipped with sanding equipment so they are out applying traction material where needed," she added, in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

According to the city, there are four levels of priority for roads, with crews beginning snow clearing once it has stopped falling.

Priority one includes major freeways, arterial roads and bus routes, which are cleared in 98 hours after a major snowfall. Crews blade them to bare pavement.

Alleys and back lanes in business districts are also deemed priority one for clearing, with plows maintaining a five-centimetre snowpack.

"Our priority is to clear the major roads first," Dacyk said. "To keep our streets safe in the winter, everyone must work together."

Secondary priority roadways include transit park and ride accessways, and collector roads. They are to be cleared in 113 hours to bare pavement.

The city implements a phase one parking ban to assist crews in completing priority one and two work.

After those streets are clear, crews focus on industrial and rural roadways within 104 hours.

Residential roads and alleys, making up the lowest priority level, will have snow cleared enough to maintain a five-centimetre snowpack within eight days. A phase two parking ban is implemented to offer crews space to clear those roadways.

Parking is allowed on roads immediately after they are cleared, even if the parking ban is still in place.

"Edmontonians play an important role in supporting snow clearing by moving their vehicles off the street when a parking ban is called," Dacyk said.

For parking options, once a parking ban is implemented and further information on how to receive parking ban alerts by text or email, visit the city's website.