Here's how to find your car if you abandoned it in Chatham-Kent
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
If you had to abandon your vehicle during the snow storm last week, Chatham-Kent police want to help you find it.
According to a post on social media, police say any citizen who left vehicles abandoned on roads within the Municipality of CK during the storm should contact Chatham Towing, Dave Cragg Towing or Wrights Towing, to find out where their vehicle can be picked up.
- Chatham Towing- 519-436-1000
- Dave Cragg Towing - 519-351-1157
- Wrights Towing - 519-678-3327
Environment Canada warned on Dec. 23 that travel would be hazardous and all schools and board offices in the region were closed.
The area experienced wind gusts of up to 100 km/h which created widespread blowing snow — reducing visibility to near zero at itmes.
