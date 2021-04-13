Here's how to get a refund if your Air Canada flight was cancelled due to COVID-19

If you are holding on to a credit or voucher for an Air Canada flight that didn’t happen because of COVID-19, you are now one step closer to seeing a refund.

Air Canada and the federal government have reached an agreement on a $5.9-billion aid package that the company says will speed up customer refunds, protect industry jobs and return service to some communities that were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Air Canada said the $5.879-billion liquidity agreement includes $4 billion in loans, a $500-million investment in Air Canada stock and a separate $1.4-billion to help facilitate customer refunds.

Marc Brisson of Ottawa are hoping this will result in him getting his money back.

“Seems like it’s good news,” he says.

Brisson was supposed to travel with his family to Costa Rica just as COVID-19 hit, and has been trying to get his money back ever since.

“(The flight) was cancelled because of the pandemic and I’m still waiting for a refund.”

He purchased his tickets through an online travel site, and he’s been contacting both Air Canada and the site in the hopes of seeing a refund. He thinks this new agreement brings him one step closer to seeing his money back.

“I don’t know how many hoops I have to go through, but it’s in the works.”

How do you get a refund?

Air Canada has setup a refund process on their website.

How you get your money back will depend on where you bought your ticket and, according to Air Canada’s website, refunds only apply to flights that were to take place after February 1, 2020 and purchased before April 13, 2021.

Flights booked directly from Air Canada

If you bought your ticket directly from the airline, you can fill out a form online. According to the site, you’ll need your original form of payment, and an existing Air Canada Travel Voucher, Aeroplan points conversion, or eCoupon. If you don’t have a voucher and want to start a new refund request, you can click here.

Flights booked from a Travel agent or online travel agency

Air Canada says that if you booked with a travel agent or online travel agency, such as Expedia or Priceline, you need to contact the agent or online booking site directly.

Can I get a refund for Air Canada Vacations?

If your booking was made directly through Air Canada Vacations bookings, visit https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-info/refunds. If your booking was made through a travel agency, they’ll have to submit a request on your behalf

Air Canada for Business refunds

There is a specific site for Air Canada for Business bookings.

Air Canada has also published a list of frequently asked questions about the process, including what to do if your credit card is no longer valid, or if the travel agency you booked through has permanently closed.

With files from CTVnews.ca writer Ben Cousins and CTVnew.ca Producer and Sarah Turnbull.