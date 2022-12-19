Here's how to help Ukrainian children in London this Christmas

There is still time to put smiles on the faces of children in London who have fled the war in Ukraine.

A toy donation drive at London International Airport runs through Tuesday evening.

On its own, the display of reindeer and Santa’s sleigh full of toys in the airport concourse, grabs attention

But the story behind how it got here is far more compelling and personal.

Nataliia Halipchak, who currently works at the airport started the drive.

Less than a year ago, she was one of hundreds of thousands who fled the war at home as Russian missiles struck Ukraine.

“We were terrified. I decided I need to be in a safe place with my son and our dog,” said Halipchak.

It would take time to get out, but once safe, Halipchak was able to obtain a work visa in Canada. With it, she was able to fill an open job in the finance department at the airport.

“She had amazing experience and fit the role well. And we wanted to help her in her move to Canada and to escape Ukraine.” Said airport CEO Scott McFadzean.

Now, Halipchak wants to give back to newly arrived Ukrainian children in Canada.

At least 250 have arrived over the past eight months.

She told CTV news, in most cases, their parents have not secured employment.

“For them it will be difficult to buy a good toy for their kids,” she added.

And with Monday being St. Nicholas Day in Ukraine, the children in London will be looking for something to celebrate this week.

Used to candy treats in their home country, Halipchak wants them to experience a Canadian Christmas for the first time.

“I wanted to show them, Ukrainian kids, what is a Canadian Christmas with the Santa Claus, with all the toys,” she said.

Donations can be made at the airport at any time before 5 p.m. Tuesday and without the need to pay for airport parking.

McFadzean said those dropping off a toy can park in front of the terminal with hazards lights on and come inside to make their donation.

Halipchak hopes the gifts will offer a distraction for not only children, but also their parents, worried about family members back home.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult to see the news or even listen to Ukrainian music. It’s very difficult,” Halipchak concluded.