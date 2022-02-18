Here's how to make money off old clothing

It will soon be time for spring cleaning and if you have a closet full of clothing you don't wear you might be able to make some money.

Used or vintage clothing is in fashion these days and there are many websites that can help you if you're looking to buy or sell.

"There are more than 2.5 million people on Poshmark so you have that many eyeballs potentially looking at your items," said Ashley Gibson of Toronto.

Gibson started selling second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories on Poshmark as a side hustle, but said she found it a great way to generate income from items she no longer needed.

"You can also get some value back for an item you're not wearing anymore or if it doesn't fit or if it's no longer something you need and it can help you find a new home that way," said Gibson.

Every year, millions of tonnes of clothing end up in landfill sites so now you can recycle clothing and give it new life for someone else by selling your used items through websites like Depop, Vinted and Thred-up.

The website Beejay May is based in Toronto and went online three years ago and specializes in selling used children's clothing and maternity wear.

“You can be in Vancouver and shop with us or in Newfoundland. We take orders from coast to coast," said Simon Tam, co-owner and founder of Beejay May.

Beejamay.com is the creation of Tam and his wife Christine Trinh who both quit their day jobs to devote their efforts full time to the website.

They believe buying used is a great way for families to try and save money and for families to earn money selling items that could still be in great condition.

"We vet all our clothing so we make sure it’s clean, so why not get something that is still like new for half the price or more," say Trinh.

The websites have different polices when it comes to commissions, shipping and handing and refunds.

The websites could be a good option for someone looking to save money or if you're planning to clean out your closet you could get some cash for something you weren't using anyway.

There are also many worthy causes you can donate to and you can search for organizations in your community where you can drop items off and some may even come to your home to pick them up.