Here's how to plant a tree and save money
London residents will have the opportunity to make the Forest City a whole lot greener this spring.
London Hydro and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have partnered again for the Tree Power Program.
The program invites Londoners to purchase a native hardwood tree species to plant in their yard.
“The idea is these beautiful native hardwood native trees will shade houses and reduce the amount of sun being absorbed in the roofs and attics of houses, taking a good bite out of your bill for energy,” said Steve Sauder, marketing specialist for UTRCA.
He adds that the initiative also offers benefits to the environment.
“It’s a win, win. We get more native hardwood trees that attract all kinds of butterflies and birds and at the same time, we reduce our energy cost,” said Sauder.
Organizers say this is a popular program and trees tend to sell out quickly.
Those who do decide to partake in the program and order a tree, will get a confirmation email with the details on where to pick the tree up in early April.
