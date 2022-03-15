Here’s how to prepare your home for the spring melt

The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.

The city advises that work can be done both inside and outside the home to help prevent property flooding.

The city recommends that inside the home, residents should:

Test sump pumps and backflow prevention valves to ensure they are working

Properly and to consider installing them if you don’t have these.

Remove items that are blocking the water drainage pathway to the basement floor drain.

Store valuables in watertight containers or raise them off the basement floor.

Store hazardous materials in watertight containers or remove them from the basement.

Raise electronics off the basement floor.

The city recommends that outside the home, residents should:

Clear snow at least six feet away from the foundation.

Extend all downspouts and sump pump hoses at least six feet away from the foundation.

Remove any debris or snow from any window wells.

Clear snow, ice and debris from neighbourhood storm drains.

City crews are responding to wet conditions by clearing ice and snow on major roads, opening frozen culverts, clearing drainage ditches and removing snow to create new drainage pathways.

As many storm drains are now buried under snow ridges, the city asks that residents help to clear those areas.

