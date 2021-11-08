Here's how to prevent deer from getting their antlers tangled in Christmas lights

With Halloween over and decoration enthusiasts turning their minds to the winter holidays, conservation officers in B.C. are asking those that live near wild, antlered animals to be careful about how they hang their lights.

“Residents are reminded that this is the time of year that sees bucks rub their antlers on trees and bushes,” reads a social media statement from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“Swings, hammocks, Christmas lights – Conservation Officers have freed deer from all of these hang-ups,” it continues.

Specifically, the agency recommends putting away loose cables and netting, and if hanging Christmas lights, to hang them up high.

“Please take a moment to ensure your yard and property are free of debris, such as netting and hammocks, and hang lights high to avoid tangling up antlered wildlife.”

Last year, conservation officers shared news of an incident in which they had to sedate a deer near Invermere, B.C., after a strand of Christmas lights got caught in its antlers. A picture showed a conservation officer delicately removing the lights while the animal lay between his legs.

Anyone who sees wildlife caught in Christmas decorations, or a deer with something stuck in its antlers is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.