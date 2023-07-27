Here's how to stay cool during heat wave in Simcoe County
The heat goes on in Simcoe County, with hot and humid conditions expected through to Friday.
The sticky conditions have humidex values in the upper 30s across the region, and the next 24 hours won't offer any relief, with Friday expected to be "extremely hot" with the humidex making it feel like 40C in many areas.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of water to remain hydrated and stay in a cool place, if possible.
Several municipalities offer cooling centres for those seeking refuge from the heat, including:
ALLISTON
39 Victoria Street East
BARRIE
136 Bayfield Street, 3rd and 4th floors
80 Bradford Street, Unit 525
Barrie Transit Terminal - 24 Mple Avenue
Recreational centres
Public library branches
BRADFORD
157 Holland Street East, Unit 4
BWG Public Library - 425 Holland Street West
BWG Leisure Centre - 471 West Park Avenue
COLLINGWOOD
485 Second Street
Collingwood Public Library -55 Ste. Marie Street
Centennial Aquatic Centre - 451 Third Street
Central Park Arena -85 Paterson Street
Museum / Station -45 St. Paul Street
Transit Terminal -Second & Pine Street
MIDLAND
9226 Highway 93, Unit 109
ORILLIA
50 Andrew Street South, 2nd floor
Orillia Public Library - 36 Mississaga Street West
Rotary Place - 100 University Avenue
Orillia Recreation Centre - 255 West Street South
Capacity and on-site services may be limited and varied based on location. For additional information on cooling services and locations in your community, call 211.
Splash pads are also operating free of charge.
Additionally, pet owners are reminded never to leave their furry friends unattended in a parked vehicle.
Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist David Phillips said this has been one of the wettest summers in a long time.
"We've had a lot of rain in June and July, and now we're seeing that evaporated, and that adds more steaminess to the air. It's a little uncomfortable, but hey, it's short-lived. By the weekend, on Saturday, it will cool right off," he concluded.