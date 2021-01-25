Regina is seeing some extreme cold temperatures this week, the wind chill will have the next few days feeling like -30.

Extreme cold temperatures pose a potential threat to anyone who is outside for more than a few minutes.

Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes, so dressing appropriately is very important. Experts recommend dressing in layers with a thick coat and boots while making sure all exposed skin is covered.

It is important your hands are covered and that your head is kept warm with a hat.

Those who do not have anywhere to escape the cold have options like Carmichael Outreach and other warming centres around the city.

More to come...

This week Carmichael Outreach opened our indoor warm up zone/coffee station to the community. This space will be accessible for anyone who needs to warm up or would like to have a coffee/snack - with guests rotating throughout the day. #YQR #Community pic.twitter.com/6kQO7L96PQ