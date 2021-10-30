Here's how to trick-or-treat safely in Sask. this year

As witches and ghosts head out trick-or-treating this weekend, health officials are reminding families that Saskatchewan is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for the second Halloween in a row.

There aren’t as many public health restrictions as last year, but medical experts have some recommendations to keep everyone safe.

During a press conference Friday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said children should trick-or-treat in small groups, mostly household groups and give each other space.

“Wait for one group of children to leave the doorway and give them space before going up to knock on the door,” Shahab said.

Health officials suggest kids should consider modifying their costume to include a face covering.

“If parents can incorporate their masks in a nice way to make it look as part of the costume, maybe it's going to be more acceptable for the kid to walk around with that mask the whole evening,” said Dr. Tania Diener, the medical health officer responsible for immunization, during a press conference on vaccinating children Tuesday.

Health officials are encouraging households handing out candy to do so with tongs to maintain physical distancing and also wear a mask.

Shahab said Halloween is also a busy weekend for youth and young adults to gather.

“I would urge caution,” said Shahab. “If you want to get together keep your groups small, constant, fully vaccinated and take advantage of the many venues that have proof of vaccination and indoor mask use.”

If people aren’t feeling well, they should not hand out candy in order to protect young children who have not yet been vaccinated or go to any gatherings.

“We didn’t see a surge after Halloween last year, this year we have higher case numbers, more transmissible Delta variant but we also have added protection of vaccines. I think for older youth and young adults we just need to be a little careful over the Halloween weekend,” Shahab added.