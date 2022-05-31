Here's how to vote in the Ontario election on Thursday

The 2022 Ontario election is just days away. On June 2, eligible voters will be asked to cast their ballots for candidates in their electoral district.

In order to help ensure a smooth voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled some frequently-asked questions when it comes to casting your ballot in Ontario’s election on Thursday.

For residents who do not speak English, Elections Ontario also provides voting information in 38 different languages.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I'M ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

To be eligible to cast a vote in Ontario, you must be 18 years of age or older on election day, be a Canadian citizen and be a resident of Ontario. Permanent residents are not eligible to vote.

HOW DO I REGISTER AS A VOTER? WHAT IF I’M NOT REGISTERED?

The deadline for voter registration was May 24, but if you haven’t registered, you can still vote. Instead, you will just need to register your information and sign a declaration with Elections Ontario in person before you cast your ballot on June 2.

WHAT IS A VOTER INFORMATION CARD? WHAT IF I DIDN’T GET ONE?

If you were previously on the voter’s list and you have not changed your address since the previous election, you will have been sent a voter information card in the mail.

A voter’s information card provides personalized details about when and where to vote on June 2.

You do not need a voter’s information card to cast your ballot on Thursday; however, if you weren’t sent one, your name might not be on the voters list when you arrive to cast your ballot and you will need to show one piece of identification that displays your name and current residential address.

WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO BRING WITH ME TO VOTE IN THE ONTARIO ELECTION?

If you have your voters information card, you will need one piece of identification with your name on it.

If you don’t have a voters information card, you will need to bring one piece of identification that displays both your name and your current residential address.

HOW LONG ARE POLLS OPEN ON ELECTION DAY IN ONTARIO?

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 2.

WHAT IF I WORK ON ELECTION DAY?

By law, employers are required to provide employees with three consecutive hours to vote during polling hours on Election Day.

WHERE DO I CAST MY VOTE?

Your assigned voting location is dependent on your address.

To find your specific voting location, you can use Elections Ontario’s voter information service. Here, you will input your postal code and it will tell you where you have been assigned to vote.

CAN I VOTE IN PERSON SOMEWHERE OTHER THAN MY ASSIGNED VOTING LOCATION?

If you are voting in-person on election day, you will need to vote at your assigned voting location.

WHAT SHOULD I EXPECT WHILE CASTING MY VOTE?

When you arrive to cast your ballot, you will be asked to show your identification. Then, an Elections Ontario official will confirm you are on the voters list, or add you to the voters list.

Next, you will be presented with a ballot, which will include a list of candidates running for election in your riding.

You will then be directed to go behind a voting privacy screen to mark your ballot.

To vote for your chosen candidate, mark an X in the circle beside their name.

If you make a mistake, return the ballot to an election official who will cancel the ballot and reissue a new one. Your cancelled ballot will be marked as such and will not be placed into the ballot box.

You can also formally decline your right to vote.

To decline your right to vote, you must tell the election official out loud that you are declining your right to vote when they hand you a ballot. The election official will mark “declined” on the back of the ballot. It will be put in an envelope for declined ballots.

WHAT ARE THE COVID-19 POLICIES WHILE VOTING?

Masks will not be required while voting, although masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Voters will also not be required to provide their vaccination status.

Voters will be asked to maintain physical distance while in line to vote and officials will sit behind plexiglass.

IS IT TOO LATE TO VOTE BY MAIL IN THE ONTARIO ELECTION?

Yes, the deadline to cast your vote by mail was 6 p.m. on May 27.

CAN I VOTE IF I’M AN ONTARIO RESIDENT BUT I’M ABROAD?

Yes, by mail or by absentee vote, but registration for both of these options for the 2022 Ontario election have closed.

This process needs to be initiated earlier, as those who are abroad must vote by mail or request they be added to the register of absentee voters.

Registered absentee voters were sent a voting kit by mail between May 5 to May 27.

DO I NEED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ABOUT MY SEX OR GENDER TO PLACE MY VOTE?

No, you will just need to provide the identification outlined above.

WHERE CAN I VIEW MY LOCAL CANDIDATES?

If you input your postal code into the voter information service, you will be able to view each candidate running in your electoral district.