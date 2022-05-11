iHeartRadio

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.
