As it happened: The final 2022 Conservative leadership debate
CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer
Rachel Aiello
Three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest debated one last time in Ottawa on Aug. 3. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate, facing a $50,000 penatly as a result.
The half English and half French debate saw the trio discuss leadership, Indigenous issues, transportation, climate change, affordability, rural issues, and health.
- Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
- Meet the five candidates vying to be the next Conservative leader
It was the final of three party-sanctioned debates organized as part of the 2022 leadership race, giving candidates one last chance to pitch themselves to undecided party members.
Here are our reporters' real-time updates as the debate unfolded.
Can't see the live blog below? Click here.
