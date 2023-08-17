Here's how Wasaga Beach plans to crack down on illegal car rallies

The Town of Wasaga Beach is strengthening its emergency preparedness as it seeks to crack down on illegal car rallies.

The town is adopting a new emergency framework that will give it and its emergency services new tools to become proactive when unsanctioned rallies make their way to the beachfront municipality.

"With this updated plan, we have framework in place to keep first responders safe," said Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Craig Williams. "Unfortunately, Wasaga Beach has been targeted in the past."

Ilegal rallies, such as the popular H2OI, have marred the town with property damage and disturbances annually since the pandemic.

Last year, 191 charges were laid, two OPP cruisers were damaged, and the windows smashed with officers and a police dog inside.

The town will deploy a three-tiered approach to dealing with enthusiasts outside town limits with this new emergency plan.

At its lowest tier, cease and desist would be issued. Its middle level would introduce vehicle inspection stations at main points in the town, full-scale road closures, municipal properties designated as vehicle impound lots and maximum towing and impound fees.

At the highest tier, residents can expect increased police presence, containment strategies deployed and additional road closures.

"It allows the community to do things such as close roads, take actions that typically municipalities would not be able to do," said Sandra Watts with the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Watts said the framework is based on similar emergency plans when natural disasters strike.

While car rallies aren't unique to the town, she said the community is setting an example for others.

"It's bigger than us," she added. "We have reached out at the provincial level to raise awareness of the challenge and to seek other solutions."

While this new plan would focus on keeping vehicles out, another proposal is set to go before the council to target those who get in.

If passed, the Downtown Community Safety Zone would make it easier for OPP to fine and charge illegal car rally organizers. It would also double the minimum fines and penalties for speeding and stunt driving.

While the Town added that it's cracking down on illegal rallies, it encourages those who wish to organize sanctioned car meets to do so through official means.

Mayor Brian Smith was unavailable for comment Thursday.