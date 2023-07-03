Here’s how Windsor compares in list of Safest Canadian Metropolitan Areas

Windsor was in the Top 10 in the list of Safest Canadian Metropolitan Areas, according to Rentola.ca.

The city ranked 7th best in the country.

In the study, the rental housing platform conducted a ranking of Canadian metropolitan areas considering their safety for travel, residence, or starting a family.

Their findings have revealed that Barrie, Ont., emerged as the safest region, while Winnipeg was identified as the least safe area.

The study utilized the most up-to-date data sourced from Statistics Canada, the official national statistical office.

They analyzed five key categories: Crime Severity Index (CSI), along with Violent and Non-Violent CSI, number of citizens per police officer, and crime solving rate.

Windsor has a crime index of 6.42, in comparison to Barrie, which has 7.13.

The study concluded that Ontario stands as the safest province for individuals seeking a new place for relocation or those planning a trip.