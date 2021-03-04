The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is offering some information to help residents understand when they’ve received a call related contact racing and test results from the province.

INFORMATION EXCHANGE

The SHA said when the call begins, SHA personell will provide the recipient with the first three numbers of their Saskatchewan Health Card number. The recipient will be asked to confirm the final three digitals of their health card number. Recipients may also be required to cofirm their name and birth date. This process is to confirm the legitimacy of the caller and the recipient.

“This partial information exchange may not be possible in all situations; for example, when an individual is initially contacted by the SHA to inform them they are a close contact of a positive case. In these instances, the SHA may only have the individual’s first name and phone number,” the SHA said in a news release.

CALL-BACK OPTION

For residents unsure of the caller, or who prefer not to answer an unknown caller, you may take note of the number and call back in order to verifty that the SHA is the caller.



