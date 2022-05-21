Here’s how you can cast an advance ballot in Ottawa for the provincial election

Ottawa voters can cast their ballot for a candidate in the Ontario election campaign this weekend.

Advance polls opened on Thursday and are open daily until Saturday, May 28 in all ridings across Ottawa. Election day is schedule for Thursday, June 2.

ADVANCE POLL LOCATIONS

For advance voting locations in each riding, click the riding name:

To find out your electoral district, visit the Elections Ontario website.

VOTING HOURS

Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 28.

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

Elections Ontario says if you are on the voters list, you will receive a voter information card in the mail. If you have a voter information card, you need to show one piece of ID with your name on it to vote. Accepted ID includes:

Birth certificate

Canadian citizenship card

Canadian passport

Credit/debit card

Employee card

Indian status card

Ontario health card

Student card

Union card

Veterans Affairs health card

Any document issued by the Government of Canada or the Government of Ontario

If you don't have a voter information card, you will need to show a piece of ID with both your name and address on it. For more information, visit the Elections Ontario website.

AM I REGISTERED?

Elections Ontario allows you to check and see if your name is on the voters list.

Visit https://eregistration.elections.on.ca/en/home until May 23 to confirm, update or add your voter information. A voter information card with information on when and where to vote will be mailed to you.

If you are not on the voters list, you will not receive a voter information card and must present one piece of ID showing both your name and current residential address to register and receive a ballot.