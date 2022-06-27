Here's how you can celebrate Canada Day in Edmonton and area in 2022

Get ready to celebrate Canada on Friday with this list of events taking place in and around Edmonton on July 1.

Find out where to watch fireworks in your area, and then scroll down to see what else is happening for Canada Day.

FIREWORKS IN AND AROUND EDMONTON

Fort Saskatchewan - 10:45 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheatre

City of Edmonton - 11 p.m. in the river valley

Leduc - 11 p.m., can be viewed within a three km radius of Wm. F. Lede Park

Mill Woods - 11 p.m. at 23 Avenue and 66 Street

Sherwood Park - 11 p.m. at Broodmoor Park

Spruce Grove - 11 p.m.

St. Albert - 11 p.m. from the Meadowview Ball Diamonds, viewing locations available online

Pancake breakfast at the legislature grounds

The Ismaili Council for Edmonton and the Edmonton Celebrates Canada Society will host the 33rd annual Canada Day Breakfast. The breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Canada Day Road Race

After a two-year hiatus, the Canada Day Road Race in support of the Canadian Cancer Society is back. It kicks off at 7 a.m. at the legislature bandshell.

Canada Day in Leduc

Come to the Leduc Recreation Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a pancake breakfast, and then head over to the grain elevator for the Canada Day Parade. Parade route starting at the grain elevator and heading west on 50 Avenue, turning north on 50 Street, then turning east on 52 Avenue. A full list of events in Leduc can be found online.

Canada Day in Sherwood Park

Come out to Broadmoor Park between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. for the annual Sherwood Park Canada Day celebration.

Canada Day in Spruce Grove

Come down to the Protective Services Building at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast, and keep the celebrations rolling all day. Crafts, inflatable bouncers, axe throwing and more can be found in various locations throughout the day.

Canada Day in Fort Saskatchewan

The Fort Saskatchewan Canada Day Parade is in person again in 2022. It starts at 11 a.m. at 101 Street downtown.

Indigenous cultural exhibition

Come down to Heritage Park in Stony Plain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an Indigenous cultural exhibition, dragon dance, car show and shine on Main Street, and more.

Canadian animals at the Valley Zoo

The zoo is celebrating its local residents with special animal talks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be live music, magic shows, a scavenger hunt, activity tables, and more.

Get sustainable at the Muttart Conservatory

Learn about upcycling through crafting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honour of the Junkyard Feature Pyramid. There will also be planting activities and a circus performer.

Drumming for diversity

The National Congress of Chinese Canadians Edmonton chapter is hosting an event at West Edmonton Mall starting at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate diversity, multiculturalism, and to thank frontline workers. There will be drumming, dancing, and Kung Fu.

Edmonton Garrison Canada Day Celebration

Enjoy inflatables, a petting zoo, axe throwing, games, face painting, balloon artists, hay rides, food, and more. The fun happens at Lancaster Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple ice cream at the TELUS World of Science

Make maple-flavoured ice cream from liquid nitrogen at 12, 1, and 3 p.m., or check out a model rocket launch at 2 p.m.

Canada Day in St. Albert

St. Albert Place and Lions Park will host family activities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., including a free concert with local acts, face painting, games, food trucks, and more. There will also be two showings of Encanto at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature

Come down to the province’s biggest Canada Day party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will highlight Alberta’s diversity with fun festivities throughout the grounds.

Canada Day in Chinatown

The Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton will host cultural performances, games, craft and trinket sales, and food vendors from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kinistinâw Park (96 Street, from 102A Avenue to 103A Avenue).

Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration

Honour Canada with a free, inclusive event, featuring multicultural performances, dance, music, and fireworks. It happens from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 66 Street and 23 Avenue. This is the 30th year for the celebration.

Hadi Mosque Canada Day event

The Hadi Mosque (7005 98 Avenue) will have recitation of anthem and prayers for Canada from 2:30 p.m to 4 p.m.

Canada Day at ICE District Plaza

Wear your Canadian colours to the ICE District and enjoy live music, food, beverages, photo ops, axe throwing, body painting, patio games and more, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Show and Shine

Head south to the Edmonton International Raceway for the Canada Day Show and Shine from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Baseball and fireworks

The Edmonton Riverhawks will take on the Nanaimo Nightowls at 7:05 p.m. at REMAX Field, and stick around for front row seats to the city’s fireworks show!