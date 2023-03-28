Here's how you can dispose of household hazardous waste in Ottawa this spring and summer

The city of Ottawa will host nine household hazardous waste drop-off events this year, giving residents a chance to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

The first drop-off event will be held on Sunday, April 23 at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

Each year, the city hosts drop-off events to ensure hazardous waste is safely collected, transported, and appropriately recycled or disposed.

Household hazardous waste materials include:

Aerosol containers

Propane cylinders

Disinfectants

Fluorescent bulbs/tubes

Fire extinguishers

Fertilizers and pesticides

Mercury switches/thermometers

Motor oil

Needles and syringes

Oil filters

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and coatings

Oven and window cleaners

Pool chemicals

Gasoline

Perfume and aftershave

"If it’s corrosive, flammable or poisonous it’s hazardous waste. These types of products contaminate water and landfills and should never be poured down the drain or put out with your regular garbage," the city says on its website.

Here is a list (map below) of the household hazardous waste depots in Ottawa this spring and summer

Sunday, April 23 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- RCGT Park - 300 Coventry Road

Saturday, May 6 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road South

Sunday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Canadian Tire Centre – 200 Cyclone Taylor Boulevard

Sunday, July 9 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Conroy Snow Dump – 3100 Conroy Road

Sunday, Aug. 13 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road

Sunday, August 27 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Strandherd Snow Dump – 4061 Strandherd Drive

Sunday, September 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Tunney's Pasture

Sunday, Oct. 1 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Westbrook Snow Dump – 200 Westbrook Road

Sunday, Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road

In 2022, the city of Ottawa collected approximately 587 tonnes of household hazardous waste at nine one-day drop-off events.