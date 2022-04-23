Here’s how you can dispose of your household hazardous waste in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa is giving you a chance to safely dispose of the household hazardous waste in your home as you complete the spring cleaning.
The first household hazardous waste depot will be held on Sunday at Tunney’s Pasture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste safely at the waste drop-offs, including any corrosive, flammable and poisonous items.
Household hazardous waste materials include:
- Aerosol containers
- Propane cylinders
- Disinfectants
- Fluorescent bulbs/tubes
- Fire extinguishers
- Fertilizers and pesticides
- Mercury switches/thermometers
- Motor oil
- Needles and syringes
- Oil filters
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paints and coatings
- Oven and window cleaners
- Pool chemicals
- Gasoline
- Perfume and aftershave
Here is a list of the the other scheduled household hazardous waste depots in Ottawa this year:
Saturday, May 7 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rideau Carleton Raceway, Hard Rock Casino at 4837 Albion Road South
Sunday, June 26 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canadian Tire Centre – 200 Cyclone Taylor Boulevard
Sunday, July 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Conroy Snow Dump – 3100 Conroy Road
Sunday, Aug. 7 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road
Sunday, Aug. 28 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trail Road Facility – 4475 Trail Road
Sunday, Sept. 11 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tunney’s Pasture
Sunday, Oct. 2 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Michael Street Snow Dump – 1465 Michael Street
Sunday, Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Westbrook Snow Dump – 200 Westbrook Road
Items including fluorescent bulbs, batteries, paint and oil can be returned to participating local retailers during regular business hours. For more information, visit the city’s Waste Explorer.