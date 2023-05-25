Here's how you can donate your slightly used or new shoes to kids in need this weekend

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is upon us, and while it is a time for running fast and running far, it's also an opportunity to make a difference in Ottawa.

One local charity is helping underprivileged kids put one foot in front of the other, in style.

For those who have a pair of shoes they are not using anymore, now is the time to donate them.

Footwear 4 Kids is a charitable project and social movement that encourages members of the community, shoe stores, and corporate businesses to donate for a child in need of a good pair of shoes.

William Bourgault created Footwear 4 Kids in 2020, and since then, they have helped hundreds of kids get running shoes.

"Last year, we collected 300 pairs of shoes. And this year we're expecting to double that amount. And so, you know, we're trying to create a system here where runners are going to be able to pass by and donate their shoes," Bourgault explains.

Once they collect the shoes, they are given to their partners who, in turn, end up on the feet of kids in need.

"We collaborate with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, The Door Youth Center, and in turn, they provide the shoes to their participants that are in need of a good pair of shoes," Bourgault adds.

Ottawa Race Weekend race director Ian Fraser says tens of thousands have signed up to race this year.

"We have Canada's largest running event weekend. We've got roughly 30,000 people registered to participate Saturday and Sunday in all of our events. We have got 2k, 5k, 10k on Saturday. Sunday we've got the half marathon and the full marathon," Fraser said.

And during that marathon, there will be 26 cheer stations set up throughout the route that the public can use to support the runners.

"It’s for everybody,” says Fraser. “This is an event that's all about the spirit of community, the city of Ottawa, runners, walkers, just come out and enjoy a beautiful experience on your own city streets you don't get to run down every day."

And if you are coming out, don't forget to bring those slightly used, or new shoes for kids in need to the Aberdeen Pavilion Friday and Saturday.

Fraser says it is a great initiative.

"I think it's so good. You know most runners go through half a dozen pairs of shoes a year. And maybe they're not amazing for running in when they're done with them, but somebody else can sure use those and put a second life on them."

For founder William Bourgault, helping kids in need means everything.

"Just seeing how far we've come with this program and how many children and youth as well as families that we've supported. I'm speechless. You know, it feels great.”