Here's how you can protect your kids against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV

Alberta Health Services is reminding parents to be wary of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

According to AHS, RSV is one of the most common childhood viral infections, especially during the colder months, adding almost all children will have an RSV infection by age two.

For most children, RSV symptoms are similar to those of the common cold, but for young babies or children with lung disease or a weak immune system, symptoms can be more severe, and lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.

RSV spreads by direct or close contact with fluids like saliva, nasal mucus, or phlegm. It can also be transmitted through contact with surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus, like toys, doorknobs, or tabletops.

AHS has the following suggestions for preventing RSV:

Wash hands frequently using soap and warm water.

Do not share items that come in contact with the mouth, including water bottles, drinks, or eating utensils.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow, not your hand. If you use a tissue, discard immediately, and wash your hands thoroughly.

Prevent any visitors that might be ill from visiting your child.

If you have a cough, sneeze, sore throat, runny nose, and/or fever, it is recommended you stay home until you are well.

There is no vaccine for RSV.

Families can visit the Health Education and Learning (HEAL) website for accurate information about common illnesses in children, like influenza, croup, coughs, colds, ear pain, nosebleeds, head injuries, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, febrile seizures, and rashes.

Parents are also encouraged to get their child immunized for influenza and COVID-19.