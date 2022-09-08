Here's how you can skate with Olympian Patrick Chan in Vancouver

Figure skating fans in Vancouver are being given the chance to share the ice with Olympian Patrick Chan.

For the price of admission to a public skate at one of the city's community centres, locals will be able to meet and greet Canada's most-decorated male figure skater, according to an announcement from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Wednesday.

"We would like to thank Patrick for spending a few days with fans and aspiring ice skaters, offering helpful tips, and giving out a few high-fives along the way," the statement said.

On Sept. 17, Chan will be at Hillcrest Centre rink and on Oct. 8 he will be at Trout Lake. Registration will open at noon three days prior to each event.

Since retiring from a competitive figure skating career that saw him win three world championships and three Olympic medals, Chan has made his home in Vancouver.

And he's no stranger to the city's public rinks.

"I’ve been skating at our rec centres in Vancouver for years and love seeing everyone enjoying the ice as much as I do,” he said in a statement.

The announcement of these events came just before registration opens up for skating lessons. The park board's director of recreation hopes Chan's example will inspire others to embrace the sport.

"Everybody has to start somewhere and taking some skating lessons could be a great first step towards success," wrote Steve Kellock.

Chan is also encouraging people of all ages to consider taking some time to sharpen their skills or discover the joy of skating

“Whether you’re getting started early, or putting skates on for the first time later in life, ice skating is such a valuable life skill, not to mention fun!"

More information on the skate sessions and how to register is available online.