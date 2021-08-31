Here's how you can use the special ballot process at Elections Canada offices in Regina

The upcoming federal election is three weeks away, but residents have the option to cast their ballot before advanced polls open.

There are more than 500 Elections Canada offices open across the country. Eligible voters can cast a ballot using the special ballot process at any one of them before Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

“Every Elections Canada Office across the country offers the special ballot kit to voters who wish to vote by mail,” Marie France-Kenny, regional media advisor for Elections Canada told CTV News.

She said voters may visit any Elections Canada office in the country to vote using the special ballot kit. Voters can also visit Elections Canada online to apply for a mail-in-ballot kit.

The Regina Elections Canada offices are located at the 3rd floor of 2151 Scarth St., at the Regina Centre Crossing at 183-1621 Albert St. and at Dieppe School located at 145 Dorothy St.

Voters will have to produce a valid ID at the Elections Canada office to vote using the special ballot process.

If you know which candidate you want to vote for, you can write the first and last name of your chosen candidate on the ballot.

If you write only the name of a political party your vote will not be counted.

A full list of candidates declared in southern Saskatchewan can be found on CTVNewsRegina.ca

The federal election is set for Sept. 20.

Elections Canada offices are open seven days a week:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

You can also vote on Election Day, during an advance poll, or vote by mail.

More information can be found on Elections Canada’s website.