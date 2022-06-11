Here’s Regina’s 2022 Pride parade route

The Pride Parade returns to the Queen City on Saturday, which may affect the flow of traffic on several streets.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. on 15th Ave. and Lorne St. and will make its way to the legislative grounds for OUT in the Park, a day full of live music, a vendor market, food trucks, beer gardens, and a kids’ area.

Regina police are asking motorists to be aware of the parade route and choose an alternate route between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. if possible:

Starting on 15th Avenue and Lorne Street;

North on Lorne Street to Victoria Avenue;

West on Victoria Avenue to Albert Street;

South on Albert Street to Legislative Drive;

East on Legislative Drive and into the legislative grounds for the rest of the events.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane, as the parade will be travelling down one of the driving lanes.

The full map of the parade can be found here.