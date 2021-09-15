Here's the COVID-19 vaccination rates for teachers and staff at school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

At least 90 per cent of the staff in Ottawa’s two largest school boards say they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board say over 90 per cent of staff have indicated they have received two doses of the COVID-19 on their attestation form, however not all staff have filled out the form.

The Ministry of Education introduced a vaccination disclosure COVID-19 policy for all publicly funded school board employees, including teachers and staff. All staff had to fill out the vaccine attestation form by Sept. 7, and boards must publicly disclose the results by Wednesday.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says 95.47 per cent of staff who filled out the attestation form are fully vaccinated, while 2.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. The board said Tuesday evening that 2.3 per cent of staff are either seeking a medical or religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine, are unvaccinated or refused to disclose their vaccination status.

On Wednesday, the board said more than 10,000 of its 11,923 employees have filled out the vaccine attestation, representing 85 per cent of staff. The OCDSB says 1,621 employees have not yet submitted an attestation form to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says 90.4 per cent of its employees are fully vaccinated, while 9.6 per cent of employees are not fully vaccinated. The board did not say how many staff have filled out the forms.

The 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate for staff with the OCDSB and Ottawa Catholic School Board are both above the city of Ottawa's average. As of Wednesday, 81 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board voted two weeks ago to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for teachers and staff.

The OCDSB passed a motion directing staff to finalize a COVID-19 mandatory employee vaccination protocol by Sept. 30, with staff mandated to receive the first dose by the end of September. Staff members must get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine "as soon as medically allowed and available."

Staff at the Ottawa Catholic School Board will present a mandatory vaccination policy to trustees on Sept. 28. A report for trustees Tuesday night said staff are taking into account feedback from staff and unions, legal opinions and other information from the Ministry of Education and Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

"We are also taking into account the ability of staff to operationalize such a policy given the privacy requirements and complexities in the absence of case law related to mandatory vaccination policies during a pandemic in the education sector."

CONSEL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

The Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est says 59.1 per cent of its 5,190 employees are fully vaccinated. Less than one per cent of employees have submitted a proven medical reason to justify the complete non-vaccination, accounting for seven employees.

In a message on its website, the CECCE says of the 5,190 employees available to work on CECCE property, 1,255 employees have not yet worked and 347 are on authorized leave.

"If the vaccination rate were calculated according to the working population, the vaccination rate with supporting documentation would be 67% and the vaccination rate without supporting documentation would be 18%, totaling 85% of the working population that would be vaccinated."

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says 57 per cent of its employees are fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 7.7 per cent of employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three employees have submitted a proven medical reason to justify non-vaccination.

The CEPEO says 34.8 per cent (990 employees) of its 2,842 employees have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine attestation.

UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Upper Canada District School Board says 92.65 per cent of staff have attested to being fully vaccinated. One staff member provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated.

A total of 251 employees have not submitted an attestation form.

CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says 1,375 employees have attested they are fully vaccinated, representing 79.6 per cent of all staff.

A total of 99 employees have said they have received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have not yet received a vaccine.

One employee provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated.

The board says 251 employees have not submitted a COVID-19 vaccine attestation form.

RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County District School Board says 88 per cent of staff (1,536 employees) have attested to and provided proof of being fully vaccinated.

A total of 154 employees (9 per cent) are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 12 people have provided a documented medical reason for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Forty-three employees have not completed the mandatory COVID-19 attestation.

RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says 710 of its 791 employees have attested to being fully vaccinated, representing 89.7 per cent.

Three employees have not yet submitted an attestation form.