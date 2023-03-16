Here's the first round of performers coming to the 2023 Regina Folk Festival

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.

Doyle is best known for his work with Great Big Sea, while the Strumbellas skyrocketed to success with 2016’s hit single “Spirits.”

The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, is an electronic group that combines several genres with First Nations influences.

The theme for the 52nd iteration of the festival is “Web of Life: Music and Community in Harmony with the Earth.”

Several artists performing are part of the festival’s guest curator, “Music Declares Emergency”, a group of artists, industry professionals, and organizations that are declaring a climate and ecological emergency.

“While being the biggest party of the year, the Regina Folk Festival also pays attention to emerging dialogues in the community, including the climate emergency,” artistic director Amber Goodwyn said in a news release.

Other performers revealed Thursday include:

Allison Russell

Abigail Lapell

Chad Van Gaalen

Kinnie Starr

Logan Staats

Polky

Shad

Socalled

TEKE::TEKE

The Weather Station

A full lineup announcement is slated for May 4.

RFF runs from Aug. 11 – 13, 2023.