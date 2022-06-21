Here's the lineup for Ottawa's CityFolk music festival this year

Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty and Texas soul band Black Pumas are among the big names set to play this year's CityFolk music festival in Ottawa.

Ottawa singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards will also take the tsage at the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.

"It’s been a long time coming, but we’re delighted to finally be able to roll out a lineup of fantastic live acts," CityFolk executive director Mark Monahan said in a news release.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support we’ve seen over the years and we hope that this year’s high-end slate of performers will be viewed as a reward for the patience music fans in Ottawa have shown in recent years."

An abbreviated version of the festival took place last year at Lansdowne.

Presale for this year's edition starts at 10 a.m. today and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

General sale starts Thursday morning. Tickets are available here.

Here are the confirmed acts for the festival so far, in alphabetical order: