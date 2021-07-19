Here's the plan for reopening facilities still closed despite Step 3

Despite most places reopening in Step 3, there are still major Windsor facilities that are staying closed for a few more months.

Adventure Bay Waterpark, the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and the Colosseum concert venue at Caesars Windsor are all allowed to reopen, but are remaining closed for now.

Adventure Bay hasn’t been able to reopen at all since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Acting executive director of recreation and culture Jen Knight says they have been getting calls from residents, but it takes time to reopen.

“It’s not just as easy as getting the news and being about to open because we’re as anxious as everyone else is to get up and running,” says Knight.

Knight says there’s a long list of requirements before reopening of both the aquatic centre and Adventure Bay, including recalling and hiring about 200 staff members.

“We do have a number of things that we need to put in place in the park, both from a staffing perspective and from a maintenance perspective,” says Knight.

The main pool is set to reopen Sept. 13 and Adventure Bay will reopen sometime in the fall, but a date has not yet been set.

“We’re running leadership training courses now because they are deemed training and inter-facilities can technically be open,” says Knight.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place when the facilities fully reopen.

“People are still required to mask when in the facilities unless they are in the water and wet, maintaining 2 metres of physical distancing at all times,” she says.

The Windsor Aquatic Club is prepared to follow all protocols to get back to indoor training after seven months away.

“It’s definitely been difficult it’s sort of taken a toll financially on the club as well as mentally on the athletes,” says head coach Mike Mcwha.

The club has been training outside at the Atkinson Pool in the meantime.

“Outside is more challenging because there’s a lot of factors especially environmental factors,” says Mcwha. “Of the 2 weeks we’ve been swimming now we’ve missed about four to five practices due to inclement weather.”

Other facilities still closed despite Step 3 include the Colosseum concert venue at Caesars Windsor.

In a statement, Caesars says they are monitoring and following health and safety guidelines and will be announcing the concert line up as soon as they are able.

The main gaming floor at the casino reopens at 50 per cent capacity this Friday.