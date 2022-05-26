Here's the PNE's full concert lineup for this summer's fair

The Pacific National Exhibition has announced its Summer Nights concert series lineup, which includes pop, rock, country and R&B performances.

This year's PNE runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5 and has a large entertainment program, similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," Shelley Frost, PNE president and CEO, said in a news release. "This will be a year of incredible celebration."

Some fair classics will return to the PNE stage this year, including the Beach Boys and Chicago.

The B-52s will make a stop on its farewell tour and perform on the fair's opening night.

Fans of the '90s can enjoy shows by Nelly, Cake and a double-header with TLC and Shaggy. Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell will hit the stage on Aug. 23.

"We are pleased to present a concert series that reflects the wide variety of musical tastes of the PNE fairgoers," said PNE creative director Patrick Roberge. "This year’s lineup really has something for everyone, and we know the artists are excited to perform at this year’s fair."

Everyone attending a concert will need tickets, which range in price from $15 to $79. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Those attending the fair this year are encouraged to purchase an advanced date-specific entry ticket. While gate tickets may be available, daily capacity limits will be in place again this year.

"As we transition past the pandemic, one of the elements of the 2021 fair that was very popular was daily attendance caps for each aspect of the fair, including Playland rides," Frost said.

"We heard very clearly that our guests enjoyed the personal space and shorter lineups that daily ticketing limits allowed and for 2022 we will continue this program.”

Fair entrance and Playland ride passes also go on sale Friday.

Here's the PNE's full 2022 Summer Nights concert series schedule: