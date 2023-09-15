Here’s the recipe from Emily Richard’s breakfast for dinner on the grill
Breakfast for dinner on the grill is a grand idea! The potato layer bottom absorbs all the wonderful flavour from the salsa and is easily sopped up with the grilled bread.
Potato Egg Skillet Supper
Prep: 15 min
Grill: 20 min
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 yellow fleshed potatoes (about 500 g)
- 1 container (420 mL) fresh medium salsa
- 4 large eggs
- 1 plain baguette roll
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
Method
- Slice potatoes lengthwise into generous 1/4-inch-thick slices. Toss with 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper.
- Place potatoes slices on preheated medium high grill, turning a few times for about 10 minutes or until tender and grilled marked.
- Cut baguette diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices. Brush one side of each slice with 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil; set aside.
- Place a cast iron skillet on grill and lightly spray with cooking spray. Place grilled potatoes in concentric circles in bottom of skillet. Spread with salsa and make 4 indentations into salsa and crack an egg into each one. Close lid and grill for about 10 minutes or until egg whites are set or until desired doneness. Place baguette slices onto grill for last few minutes of grilling until golden.
- Remove from heat and sprinkle with chives. Serve with grilled baguette slices.