New travel restrictions took effect Monday at land border crossings for non-essential travellers crossing from the United States into Canada.

As of Feb. 15, non-essential travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or proof of a positive test result between 14 and 90 days before arrival.

At the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls there was very little traffic coming into Canada on Monday, except for essential workers like pharmacist Sujal Patel who is exempt from the new rules.

“I think it’s a good plan,” Patel, who is from New York State and works in Niagara Falls, said.

He is happy to see land border crossing travel restrictions come in line with restrictions required for people travelling into the country by air.

“We know that anybody coming in the country... they have a negative test and that makes sure we are safe,” he said.

These restrictions is part of the next phase of the federal government’s travel restrictions, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the new variants.”

“This is an indication of how serious the federal government is taking the new variants that are coming into North America and the impacts it may have,” Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekope said.

At the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, a majority of the traffic crossing the border on Monday were transport trucks, also deemed essential.

“Health and safety are going to trump convience for people and in situations where there needs to be special provision hopefully the government will take those into account,” Redekope said.

Those travellers who do not provide proof of a negative test could face fines up to $3,000.

“I think if nothing else this is going to provide a deterrent,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy said.

“I think we can all afford to exclude thousands of people who still are travelling across the border regardless of the nature of their work and somehow suggest they are immune to the risk of COVID-19, so I would be hopeful that are federal government would reconsider that exemption at some time.”

All visitors and returning residents must still quarantine for 14 days upon crossing the border.

Starting Feb. 22, travellers arriving at land border points will also be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

With files from The Canadian Press