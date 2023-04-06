Here's what Barrie residents need to know this Easter weekend

Several City of Barrie services are impacted by the holidays this Easter weekend.

Here's what you need to know

There will be no transit service on Friday or Sunday. Buses will return to regular weekday service on Monday.

Crews won't collect garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste on Friday. Curbside collection will resume Saturday.

Yard waste collection happens weekly during April, May and June.

Residents are reminded to leave materials at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on collection day.

City Hall is closed Friday and Monday.

Recreational centres, except for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Championship Tournament, are closed for programming on Friday.

Downtown parking is free on Friday. A digital waterfront permit or hangtag pass is required in specific areas.

All rec centres will be open regular hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

EASTER WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

The City offers several activities at recreational centres for families starting Saturday, including the Diving for Treasures Easter Swim happening at:

Allandale Recreational Centre on Saturday from 1:05 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

East Bayfield Community Centre on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Regular admission fees apply.