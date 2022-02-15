Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 11 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added to its medal collection at the 2022 Winter Olympics early Tuesday, bringing home a snowboarding bronze and a speedskating gold in Beijing, China.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 11 in Beijing.

Speedskating

Canada earned its second gold medal at the Beijing Olympics after beating Japan across the finish line in the women's long-track speedskating team pursuit competition on Tuesday. Valerie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann finished the race in an Olympic-record time of two minutes, 53.44 seconds. Japan was 11.03 seconds behind after a one of its skaters crashed on the final turn of the event.

The team pursuit win gives Weidemann her third medal of the Games. She won silver in the 5,000-metre event and bronze in the 3,000-metre event.

Big air

Max Parrot earned a bronze medal in the snowboard big air competition, collecting his second medal at the Games. Parrot won the bronze with a total score of 170.25 points, while Norway's Mons Roisland grabbed sliver with 171.75 points and China's Su Yiming took the gold with 182.50 points.

The Quebec native won Canada's first gold medal of the Games a week ago in the slopestyle final. Teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze in the slopestyle event. However, the Regina native couldn't land on the podium in big air, finishing 10th overall.

Fellow Canadian Darcy Sharpe finished in 12th place.

Skiing

Marie-Michele Gagnon was the top Canadian in women's downhill skiing. The Quebec native tied with Austria's Mirjam Puchner for eighth with a time of one minute, 33.45 seconds. Ontario's Roni Remme placed 24th with a time of 1:35.36.

Both women were eligible to compete in the Alpine combined later in the week, but have opted to end their time at the Beijing Olympics.

-with files from The Canadian Press