Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 11 of Tokyo Olympics

Canada couldn't add to its medal haul overnight, missing the podium on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic events you may have missed overnight.

On the track

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is eyeing another medal at the Tokyo Olympics after advancing to the 200-metres semifinals, finishing third in his heat in a time of 20.56 seconds. Teammate Aaron Brown also advanced to the semifinals after finishing first in his heat in a time of 20.38 seconds. The two men will compete later Tuesday.

Gymnastics

Canada's Ellie Black finished fourth in the beam finals on Tuesday with a score of 13.866, China took home the gold and silver while U.S. gymnast Simone Biles returned to Olympic competition to claim the bronze.

On the water

Team Canada didn't have much success on the water, finishing well off the podium in canoe/kayak events. Quebec's Andreanne Langlois finished ninth in the women's kayak single 200-metre, crossing the finish line 40.473 seconds, more than a second off podium position. New Zealand's Lisa Carrington took gold while Spain's Teresa Portela Rivas claimed silver and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen won bronze. Fellow Canadian Michelle Russell finished fourth in the B final in 40.527 seconds. On the men's side, Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick finished sixth in the men's canoe double 1000-metre, in a time of 3:30.157.

Volleyball

Canada is out in the men's volleyball tournament after falling to Russia in the quarterfinals 3-0. The men suffered back-to-back losses to start the tournament before bouncing back with wins against Iran and Venezuela and a final-match loss to Poland.

Cycling

Canada's women's track cycling team qualified for the bronze pursuit, but couldn't beat the U.S. team to capture the medal. Jasmin Duehring, Allison Beveridge, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Georgia Simmerling finished in 4:10.552 seconds while the U.S. finished in 4:08.040.