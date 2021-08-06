Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 14 of Tokyo Olympics

Canada walked away with another medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after Evan Dunfee captured bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk.

Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic events you may have missed overnight.

Hitting the road for bronze

Canada's Evan Dunfee made history on day 14 after he walked away with a bronze medal in the 50-kilometre race walk competition, becoming the only Canadian to likely win a medal in the event. The B.C. native crossed the finish line in 3:50:59 to take third spot while Germany's Jonathan Hilbert took silver in a time of 3:50:44 and Poland's Dawid Tomala took gold in 3:50:08. The Tokyo Olympics will be the last Games to feature the 50k event after the International Olympic Committee and World Athletics pulled the race from the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing gender balance. There's no women's 50k event.

On the water

Canoe sprinters Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent advanced to the C-2 500-metre semifinal after winning their quarterfinal in two minutes 2.259 seconds on Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway. Canada finished last in the in the women's K-4 500 metre semifinals. On the men's side, Connor Fitzpatrick moved on to the C-1 1000-metre semifinals while Roland Varga finished in sixth in the quarterfinals, closing out his time at the Tokyo Olympics.

Golf

Canada's Brooke Henderson sits in a four-way tie for the 40th spot on the course after shooting a 71 to stay at par at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Alena Sharp moved up in the standings slightly after shooting a 2-under 69 to land herself in 44th position.