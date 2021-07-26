Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics

Canada added to its medal count on day 3, winning the country's first gold medal of the 2020 Summer Olympics in swimming while adding a bronze in judo.



Here's a look at some of the events you may have missed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo while you were sleeping.

Swimming

Margaret Mac Neil became the first person to nab a gold medal for Team Canada in Tokyo, topping the podium in the women's 100 metre butterfly. The 21-year-old from London, Ont., won the event with a time of 55.59 seconds, beating out China's Zhang Yufei and Australia's Emma McKeon.

Mac Neil is the seventh Canadian to take home a gold medal in swimming, joining teammates Penny Oleksiak, Mark Tewksbury, Alex Baumann, Victor Davis, Anne Ottenbrite and George Hodgson.

Diving

Canada's Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray came up short in the men's synchronized 10m platform final, finishing in fifth place. British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed gold, while China's Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen claimed silver and Russia's Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev took bronze.

Judo

Canada's Jessica Klimkait has won a bronze medal in women's judo Monday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Klimkait claimed the bronze in the under-57 kilogram category after defeating Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia. Canada's Arthur Margelidon also competed for bronze in the men's 73kg event, coming up short against Tsend-Ochiryn Tsogtbaatar of Mongolia.



Rugby sevens

Team Canada fell to Olympic champions Fiji 28-14, handing Canada its second loss of the tournament. Flag-bearer Nathan Hirayama and Justin Douglas both had tries against Fiji Monday while Matt Mullins was issued a yellow card.



Basketball

Team Canada was off to a slow start for its opening match in women's basketball, dropping 72-68 against Serbia. Canada struggled with turnovers early and trailed Serbia much of the game. Canada will faceoff against South Korea on Wednesday.