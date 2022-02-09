Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 5 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added to its collection of medals from the Beijing Olympics on the fifth full day of competition after Meryeta O'Dine landed on the podium in the snowboard cross finals.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 5 in Beijing.

Snowboard cross

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine captured snowboard cross bronze at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

The B.C. native earned the bronze medal while Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S. took gold and Chloé Trespeuch of France won silver.

Fellow Canadian Tess Critchlow competed in the small final to finish sixth overall.

Freestyle skiing big air

Freestyle skier Evan McEachran had an impressive start to the men's big air event after putting up a score of 93.00 points early in the competition. However, the Ontario native couldn't land his final two jumps, putting him ninth overall.

Figure skating 'legal issue'

Team Canada is keeping tabs on a legal issue that has resulted in a delay of the award ceremony for the team figure skating competition. The ceremony to award the Russian team gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" that was required with the governing body of skating. No other details were released.

Canada finished fourth in the event.