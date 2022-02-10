Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 6 of Beijing Olympics

Canada added two more medals on the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Olympics, bringing home a silver and a bronze.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 6 in Beijing.

Snowboard cross

Eliot Grondin captured silver in snowboard cross after a photo finish on Thursday. Grondin took the silver medal after a photo finish with Austria's Alessandro Hämmerle, who won gold while Omar Visintin of Italy earned bronze.

The Quebec native is just the second Canadian male to win an Olympic medal in snowboard cross. Mike Robertson won silver on home soil at the Vancouver 2010 Games.

Grondin landed on the podium a day after fellow Canadian Meryeta O'Dine took the bronze medal in the women's event. The B.C. native earned the bronze while Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S. took gold and Chloé Trespeuch of France won silver.

Alpine combined

Toronto's Jack Crawford won the bronze medal in the men's Alpine combined, giving Canada its first-ever medal in the event.

Crawford entered the slalom portion of the event in second place after the downhill but was bumped into third and was able to hold on for Canada's first-ever medal in Alpine combined.

He was point 68 seconds away from first place.

Two other Canadians were in the top-10.

Figure skating

Keegan Messing finished 11th in men's figure skating singles just three days after he arrived in China. The 30-year-old arrived one week late to Beijing after a positive COVID-19 test left him stranded in Vancouver.

The Canadian champion skated to "Home" by Phillip Phillips and was dressed in black pants and a red and black flannel shirt for his program to the delight of fellow Canucks watching at home.

Curling

Brad Gushue defeated Norway's Steffen Walstad 6-5 in men's round-robin play Thursday afternoon.



Gushue made an open draw for a single in the 10th end for the victory.

--with a files from The Canadian Press