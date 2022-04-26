Here's what Canada's average home price can buy in Regina

As housing prices surge in Canada, some Regina homes are a relative bargain compared to the national average.

The average price of a Canadian home in March was $796,068, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

The price across the country was up 11.2 per cent from March 2021 – but fell by 5.4 per cent month by month, after hitting a record high in February 2022.

However in Saskatchewan, the provincial average price sits at less than half of the national average – at $289,600 last month.

Here are five examples of what a Regina buyer can move into with a price tag around the national average.

Details: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Within minutes of downtown Regina and Wascana Lake, this updated home located right on Albert Street is described as a character home. Originally built in 1942, this home comes with great entertaining spaces, both inside and outside.

Details: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This loft-style condo, originally built in 1906, is located in the heart of downtown Regina. The 2,569 square foot condo spans across the penthouse of the Northern Crown building.

Details: 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

This more than a century-old Albert Street home features 3,795 square feet of space, and comes with historic significance. The house, originally built in 1913 for William Mason, Regina’s first magistrate and early mayor, was designed by James Puntin, the architect who designed Darke Hall and the Albert Street Bridge.

Details: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This two-storey Harbour Landing home boasts 2,081 square feet of space, a modern kitchen and professional landscaping in the front and back yards. The open concept floor plan connects the living room, the kitchen and the dining room.

Details: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This 1,800 square foot home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in east Regina. Built in 2006, the home has undergone “extensive renovations” over the past few years.