Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle

Fuel prices in Canada have reached record highs in recent weeks, and some experts say they could be here to stay.

With prices soaring, some Canadians may be considering an electric vehicle for their next car purchase, something the Liberal government planned for in the federal budget released on Thursday. Ottawa has pledged $3 billion to make electric vehicles more affordable, including setting up a network of charging stations, and $3.8 billion on a mineral strategy, including critical materials needed to build batteries for electric vehicles.

For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase could seem daunting.

Here’s expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.

COSTS AND REBATES

Though more affordable options are beginning to enter the market, electric vehicles generally cost more up front than most traditional gas-powered vehicles. While the initial price of an electric vehicle might give some buyers sticker shock, studies show that over time, electric vehicle owners save more money than gas-powered vehicle owners.

A report released on March 30 by Clean Energy Canada, a research group at the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University, compared the ownership costs of six popular electric car models with the ownership costs of gas-powered equivalents.

According to the report, even in Prince Edward Island - the province with the most expensive electricity – the price tag to fully charge a 2022 Chevy Bolt electric vehicle is approximately $12.61. In Quebec, the province with the lowest rates, a full charge on the same vehicle would cost around $5.46.

"What we found is that in every comparison we made, the electric car comes out cheaper than the gas alternative," Mark Zacharias, a special advisor with Clean Energy Canada, told CTV News Vancouver.

The study also notes that these estimates are conservative, based on the average gas prices in Canada in 2021, at $1.31 per litre. But with gas prices hitting up to $2 per litre in some parts of Canada in 2022, those savings could be even greater.

Tim Burrows, a volunteer who launched the Mississauga, Ont. chapter of the Electric Vehicle Society and produces educational presentations and webinars on electric vehicle ownership, said that worries about high hydro costs is a misconception about electric vehicle ownership.

"Electricity is expensive in our lives," Burrows said. "It's a cost of living that nobody likes, but when you compare it to the cost of gasoline, it's a heck of a bargain."

A similar study by Consumer Reports in 2020 also suggests that the lifetime savings of an electric vehicle owner is far greater than the savings of gas-powered vehicle owner. According to the study, a typical zero-emissions vehicle owner who does most of their charging at home can expect to save an average of $800 to $1,000 a year on fuelling costs over an equivalent gasoline-powered car.

The study also suggests that maintenance and repairs on an electric vehicle also cost about half as much as a gas-powered vehicle over the course of the car's lifespan, which also raises the electric vehicle's average resale value over its gas-powered competitor.

Both studies note that government rebates can also assist buyers by reducing the initial cost of an electric vehicle, which Consumer Reports notes can cost anywhere from 10 per cent to over 40 per cent more than a similar gasoline-only model. Rebates are available federally in Canada, and many provinces offer rebates for an electric vehicle as well as for any charging equipment or home upgrades that may be needed.

Zero-emissions vehicles have been on the market long enough that electric cars can also be purchased second-hand in order to save money. In Canada, though, used models are currently in high demand and increasingly hard to find with many new electric vehicles subject to supply chain issues.

But if you are able to procure a second-hand vehicle, Burrows said that in some jurisdictions in Canada, rebates also apply to used electric cars.

"It's an affordability question up front," Burrows said. "But you can breathe easy knowing that you'll be ahead of the game down the road."

There are other ways to cut initial costs, such as choosing a smaller electric vehicle model or one with a shorter range per full charge, but a buyer's driving habits and needs should factor into these decisions.

DRIVING NEEDS

When it comes to deciding which electric vehicle is right for you, Burrows said you should consider how often you drive, and how far.

"It's a little bit like any car – ask yourself, 'What am I using it for?'" Burrows said.

For those who don't drive very much, such as people who work from home or those who mostly use their car for short trips and errands, an electric vehicle model with a shorter range will suffice and help save money. But drivers who use their vehicles frequently for longer drives will need to take a few things into consideration when deciding which model to purchase.

Road-trippers or long commuters will want to look for batteries that hold a charge for a longer period of time to extend how far you can travel before having to stop.

Electric vehicles come with a variety of ranges. For example, Nissan advertises that its Leaf model offers up to 363 kilometres on a full charge; Hyundai advertises that the Kona offers up to 415 kilometres; and Tesla advertises that the Model S offers up to 637 kilometres. Those estimates are often calculated using a car's peak performance, so drivers should expect slightly less range in real life use.

Burrows also said that not every electric car is able to take full advantage of the speed at which you can charge your vehicle at a rapid charging station, so frequent road-trippers should take charging speeds into account when choosing a model.

The speed at which cars charge varies based on the model and the health of the battery. Burrows said the first 70 per cent of a battery's charge tends to happen faster than the last 30 per cent. But some models will even send alerts to your phone when you've charged enough to make it to your destination, meaning you don't necessarily have to wait for a full charge before hitting the road again.

"You can put a couple hundred kilometres on easily in about 20 minutes, maybe less," Burrows said. "It's not like the old gas car model where you go to the gas station and fill up. You don't need to do that … just get what you need and get on your way."

WINTER WEATHER CONSIDERATIONS

When it comes to driving in winter weather, Burrows said Canadian consumers should consider models with batteries that can handle colder temperatures without reducing your range.

Looking for an electric vehicle model with thermal management will protect your battery from depleting in cold temperatures, which could reduce the distance you can travel before needing another charge.

"They work fine – they're 100 per cent reliable and the rest of it – but you need to think about range loss during the really extreme temperatures we can get," Burrows said.

Thermal management also protects your battery from losing range if your battery gets hot while rapid charging or while driving long distances.

Before deciding on a model, Burrows suggests estimating how far you normally drive and using that to determine how much range you need your electric vehicle to have.

"What I tell people is, 'Figure that out, and then if there's still room in the budget, you can buy even more range,'" he said. "You're not going to go wrong buying a little more range. But it's peace of mind more than anything."

But Burrows added that for many drivers, an electric vehicle's range doesn't have to cause anxiety. Most people's driving needs should be covered by many of the electric models on the market, especially when you can conveniently refuel your vehicle every day at home, if needed.

"It's nothing to be nervous about or frightened about," he said. "It's just the way the technology works."

CHARGING AT HOME

Charging your vehicle at home can, in some cases, be as easy as plugging it in.

"You're not going to charge it on one of these public chargers very often," Burrows said. "You're very rarely going to charge it anywhere but home because it's so convenient. It takes 10 seconds to plug it in, and you can go about your business. You wake up every morning to a full tank."

In some homes, Burrows said a standard outlet could suffice to charge your car – it will be slower than other charging setups, but the benefit is that you can leave it plugged in overnight.

For some older homes, or for those who want a faster charge, upgrades to your electrical system may be necessary in order to support an electric vehicle. Some homeowners may need to hire an electrician to install a 240-volt receptacle – like the ones used for ovens and clothes dryers – where the car will be parked most often.

Depending on how many large appliances you have connected to your home's electric panel, such as a hot tub or generator, you may also need to upgrade your home's electrical panel to accommodate everything. Burrows estimates these upgrades could cost roughly $1,500 to $2,000, but that's dependant on how much work is needed.

If your home needs any upgrades, some provinces offer rebates for charging setups at home on top of rebates for the vehicle itself.

If you rent your home or if you live in a condominium or apartment building, there may be extra steps to consider when planning how to charge your vehicle.

In Ontario, Burrows said there are formal, documented steps to submit a request to your condo board for what you need to charge your vehicle. Condo boards in the province are obliged to consider your request, and if they deny it, they must provide proof at their own expense from an expert that it is not possible to accommodate your vehicle. Rules may vary in other provinces and territories, so buyers should check with their local condominium or tenant authorities.

But regardless of if you own a home or a condo, any upgrades or installations you pay for to charge your electric vehicle could increase your property's value upon resale, Burrows said, which could help you recoup costs down the road.

Finding a place to charge your car at home is harder if you are a renter, Burrows said, but added that forward-thinking landlords could consider installing a few communal charging stations for tenants of a building to use.

Otherwise, renters likely need to rely on public charging stations, Burrows said. Heading to a charging station is not much different than what drivers of gas vehicles have to do now, and while a charge at a public station may cost slightly more than you would pay at home, it's still a fraction of the cost of gas.

ADAPTING TO NEW TECHNOLOGY

As with any new technology, some of these considerations may feel daunting for those who drive a gas vehicle.

"It's scary for people because we all grew up with gas and internal combustion engines as our way of life," he said. "And there are people who don't like technology, and they don't like smartphones."

But Burrows said a lot of the anxieties people have about making a switch to an electric vehicle are based on misconceptions and myths.

"There is a learning curve, but it's not scary," Burrows said. "They're fun. The torque and all of that is fantastic. It's quiet. And then the icing on the cake is the environmental aspect of it."

With files from Tom Yun, Rachel Aiello and Angela Jung.