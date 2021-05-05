Here's what caused the flying line of lights spotted over Vancouver

Lights seen flying in Metro Vancouver skies Tuesday night were from satellites, experts say.

A string of lights seen in the sky over Metro Vancouver Tuesday night puzzled some locals, but experts say they are easily explained.

The flying line of lights could be seen at about 9:30 p.m. Later in the evening, the U.S. National Weather Service in Seattle confirmed on social media they were SpaceX satellites.

"Looks like this is associated with today’s SpaceX Starlink satellite launch from Kennedy space centre in Florida," the post says.

About 60 SpaceX satellites were launched from Florida at about noon PT on Tuesday, says the SpaceX website, adding it was its 10th Starlink mission of the year.

Burnaby resident Keith Ramzan was in his yard talking to neighbours with his wife when he saw the lights.

“Never seen anything like that in my life; super cool experience," Ramzan told CTV News. “We watched it for about 30 to 45 seconds until it passed our line of sight.”

Many people wondered on social media what the lights were. Vancouver resident Vardeep Grewal told CTV News he saw what looked like a UFO in the skies above his home at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Simon Fraser University physics professor Joanna Woo confirmed the lights were Starlink satellites but joked, “It would have been fun if they were aliens.”

Others on social media said it was a cool coincidence that the sighting fell on May 4, which is known as Star Wars Day.