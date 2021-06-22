Here's what caused the long lines at Vancouver's COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

An issue with an administration system led to significant delays at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Vancouver Monday, forcing some recipients to wait well over an hour.

Reports of long lines outside the Vancouver Convention Centre surfaced on social media late in the morning and continued through the afternoon.

"The provincial vaccine administration system experienced an issue this afternoon that impacted clinic flow at the Vancouver Convention Centre," Vancouver Coastal Health told CTV News Vancouver in a statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and we are committed to accommodating all clients who have made an appointment at the Vancouver Convention Centre to receive their vaccination in a safe and efficient manner."

To make matters worse, Vancouver is going through a heat wave. Temperatures reached nearly 24 C in Vancouver on Monday, but felt much hotter with humidity.

VCH distributed water to people in the line throughout the day and accommodated those with mobility issues "by bringing them directly inside."

Anyone who didn't want to wait was helped with rebooking, VCH said.

But while some people told CTV News Vancouver they stood in line for up to two hours to get their shot, most said it was well worth the wait to get a second dose.

As of Monday, nearly 76 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.