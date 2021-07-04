Here's what COVID-19 restrictions look like across Canada

As vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases trend downwards across the country, provinces and territories are beginning to lift public health restrictions.

Whether you’re craving a summer road trip or weekend city break, Saskatchewan residents will be able to take part in non-essential travel within Canada when the public health order lifts on July 11.

Here’s what COVID-19 restrictions look like across the country heading into the summer months:

B.C.

British Columbia moved into Step 3 of its restart plan on July 1. In Step 3, masks are recommended in indoor spaces for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, but they are no longer mandated by the public health order.

There are no longer any restrictions on private gatherings and there are no group limits for indoor and outdoor dining.

Recreational travel around the province is allowed and people entering B.C from another province do not need to self-quarantine.

There is one final phase of the province’s restart plan, health officials have said B.C. will lift more restrictions and enter Step 4 of its restart plan Sept. 7 at the earliest.

ALBERTA

Saskatchewan’s western neighbour entered Stage 3 of reopening on July 1. Nearly all public health measures have now been lifted in the province.

Quarantine requirements are still in place for people who test positive for COVID-19 and masks have to be worn on public transit and in health care settings.

A mandatory mask bylaw will remain in place in Calgary until at least July 5, while Edmonton, Okotoks and Banff removed their restrictions on Canada Day.

SASKATCHEWAN

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government previously said that while masks will no longer be required under the public health order, people may still wear masks based on their own comfort level and requirements may be in effect in workplaces and at the discretion of business owners.

MANITOBA

Manitoba moved into code orange of its pandemic response at the end of June.

Indoor gatherings are still restricted, however up to 10 people, plus household members, are allowed to have private gatherings outdoors.

Indoor dining is open at 25 per cent capacity, however only household members are allowed to sit together unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the province no longer have to self-isolate. Children under the age of 12 who are entering Manitoba with a fully vaccinated person are exempt from self-isolation.

Even with the eased measures, people still have to practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering inside.

ONTARIO

Ontario is slowly easing its way out of lockdown, the province entered Step 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

In this phase, shopping malls are allowed to open with restrictions and amusement parks, water parks, performing arts and live music events can all operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Indoor private gatherings are limited to five people, while people can gather outdoors in groups no larger than 25.

Outdoor dining is allowed and up to six diners can sit together at a table. Indoor dining will not resume until the province enters Step 3.

QUEBEC

Quebec is lowering the alert level to green starting Monday, which is the stage with the fewest restrictions.

Under green alert, private indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gathering are capped at 20. Up to 20 people are allowed to sit together at a restaurant or bar.

Rules for Quebecers who are fully vaccinated are already in place; those who have the double dose no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Under Step 1 of Newfoundland and Labrador’s reopening plan, indoor private gatherings are allowed to include up to 20 people who are part of a household’s bubble.

Newfoundland and Labrador lifted its travel restriction on July 1, which means all travellers are allowed to enter the province. However, self-isolation and testing requirements are different depending on vaccination status.

THE MARITIMES

Nova Scotia has entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which means the province’s border is now open to outside travellers. Self-isolation and testing might be required for people who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Masks and social distancing are still required throughout Nova Scotia.

In New Brunswick, travel registration is required for everyone outside of the Atlantic bubble. Travellers could have to self-isolation depending on their vaccination status.

Masks are still required in public spaces. The province anticipates it will lift all public health restrictions on Aug. 2.

Prince Edward Island will move into Step 3 of its reopening July 18. Canadian travellers who are fully vaccinated and have a P.E.I. Pass will not have to self-isolate when they go the island.

THE TERRITORIES

Travellers who have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to enter the Yukon without self-isolating.

Non-residents are currently not able to travel to the Northwest Territories without an exemption.

As of June 14, fully vaccinated travellers can apply to the Government of Nunavut ahead of arrival for an exemption from isolation.