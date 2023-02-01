Here's what electricity use looked like during Manitoba’s cold snap
As the temperature started to drop in the province over the weekend, many Manitobans were cranking up their home heaters, according to numbers from Manitoba Hydro.
The Crown corporation released preliminary numbers for peak electricity usage during the weekend and Monday, showing the time when they saw the highest usage as extreme cold settled in.
Saturday’s peak time was at 8 a.m., with a measured usage of 4,342.1 megawatts (MW). The temperature in Winnipeg at the time was -30.9 C.
Sunday’s peak time was at 6 p.m., with a measured usage of 4,402.6 MW. Winnipeg’s temperature at the time was -27.7 C.
Monday set the highest peak of Hydro usage for the month, with 4,758 megawatts generated at 8 a.m. The temperature at the time was -30.5 C in Winnipeg.
While the numbers came close, Hydro said they have not surpassed the peak usage reported in the province. The highest peak recording in Manitoba was on Jan. 30, 2019 at 7 a.m., where 4,910.5 MW was reported when the temperature was -39.8 C.
Last year’s January peak took place on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. A total of 4,774.2 MW were generated when the temperature was -23.2C.
