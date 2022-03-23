Here's what families can do for spring break in Edmonton

Edmonton has a lot to offer families looking for ways to entertain their kids during the school break.

Spring break for Edmonton schools runs from March 28 to April 1. School resumes on April 4.

CTV News Edmonton compiled a list of Spring Break activities:

EDMONTON ARTS COUNCIL

Spring on the Square is helping families beat spring break boredom with free, family friendly programming from March 28 to April 1.

MILL WOODS TOWN CENTRE

Mill Woods Town Centre is hosting Camp Week with camp-themed activities for families, March 28 to April 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and April 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per child for the week.

LONDONDERRY MALL

KidsPLAY Spring Break Extravaganza features seven days of fun including crafts, princesses and puppets to keep families entertained.

All activities need to be registered for and run from March 28 to April 3.

ST. ALBERT FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE

March Madness is a week of activities for kids age six-to-12 at the St. Albert Family Resource Centre. From gardening to scrapbooking kids can explore hobbies, games and more.

The event is free, but requires registration. It runs from March 28 to April 1.

LANDMARK CINEMAS

Spring Movie Break at Landmark Cinemas offers family-friendly movies for $3-plus tax.

The movie line-up varies by location.

EDMONTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Edmonton Public Libraries are offering a variety of in-branch and online spring break programming, including online sessions with the Humane Society of Edmonton and in branch Fairy Garden crafts.

Registration is required for all activities.

MUTTART CONSERVATORY

Spring is in the air at the Muttart Conservatory, spring breakers are encouraged to join in on facilitated drop-in programs Mornings at Muttart. Adult supervision is required.

General admission applies.

RABBIT HILL

Rabbit Hill is offering Spring Break Camp March 28 to 30 for kids aged 8 to 13. Kids will spend the 4 1/2 hours working on riding improvement, fun tactics and will have a chance to experience other aspects like park riding, cross-track and tubing.

This camp is for intermediate-level riders. Camp registration does not include lift tickets.

FACTORY CLIMBING

Factory Climbing has half-day climbing camps from March 28 to April 1 for kids 9 and older. Kids will implement new skills and techniques taught by Factory Climbing coaches.

Spaces are limited, the camp costs $210-plus tax.

YOUTHWRITE

YouthWrite is hosting young writers camps at the Bennett Centre from March 28 to 31. A two-day online camp featuring Marty Chan is for all ages.

Kids 12 and older need to be fully vaccinated to participate in person. Registration closes March 27.