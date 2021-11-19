Here's what gifts Sask. residents are searching for ahead of the holidays

Recent snowfall that swept through the prairies is a sign we’re not too far out from the holiday season.

With mega-shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, Saskatchewan residents are making their lists, and checking them twice.

Gift givers will have to contend with a major hurdle: Global supply chain issues might make some gifts more challenging to track down and could drive up the price. Manufacturing woes, increasing gas prices and shipping container shortages could impact the availability of everything from toys to furniture to handbags, shoes and clothing.

However, shoppers are planning on dishing out more cash this year. A recent survey shows holiday spending is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. Last year, Canadians planned to spend $693 on gifts; but in 2021, shoppers are looking to spend $792.

Here’s what items have been trending in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to Google Canada:

TOP TOYS

A timeless toy tops the trending list. Lego ranks highest when it comes to most-searched for plaything, but parents beware: Your feet will never be the same.

A little British boar comes in second with searchers looking for all things Peppa Pig. Gabby’s Dollhouse is third, followed by Nerf guns and Transformers.

FEELING FANCY

Saskatchewanians want to stay fashionable this winter – and while most are concerned with keeping warm, some will be sporting new bling.

When it comes to apparel, people are trying to hunt down a deal on the classic Australian Blundstone boots, Canada Goose jackets, Nike Air Force 1s, Sorel winter boots and engagements rings.

GAMETIME

Gamers are looking to upgrade their systems this holiday season. The Nintendo Switch is the most sought-after electronic item for people in the province. The Xbox Series X is in the second seat, followed by Apple TV, Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series S.