Here's what happened on Day 2 of the World Men's Curling Championship

Fans came out in drove this weekend to cheer on their heroes at the World Men's Curling Championship at TD Place.

“There’s a living legend that some refer to as the Gushue and we are here to support said legend and team Canada,” said Sasha, a fan draped in a Canadian flag.

He was pleased with Team Canada's afternoon result, an 8-2 win over New Zealand. But Team Canada lost 7-6 to Norway Sunday night.

Team Canada is now 2-2 at the tournament and faces an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

But a spirited Sunday afternoon crowd helped propel them to their second win.

On Sunday afternoon, legion of fans from Russell, Ont. sported crochet hats that look like curling stones.

"These hats were made by relatives of ours, said Jamie Cote. "We love our curling. We want to be here to cheer on Canada, and this is one way to do it.

The 'rockheads' are a can't-miss sight in the stands. But they weren't the only familiar faces.

Switzerland's Alina Patz made an appearance at TD Place fresh off her fourth consecutive women's world curling championship. She was seen keeping a close eye on the house – this time as a fan.

"My boyfriend is playing on the Swiss team, so of course I'm cheering for them," said Patz. "The crowd yesterday was great. I hope it will be like that all week and I can't wait to see more people cheering on curlers."

Ottawa is playing host to 13 countries over the course of the nine-day tournament. Curling fans are coming from across the border.

“We live in northern Minnesota and we drove to Thunder Bay and flew into Ottawa," Jackie Shuster said.

Emelie Saren flew in from Sweden and said she was in awe of the passion for the sport in the crowd.

“It’s nothing like Sweden curling, this is so much bigger. I didn’t imagine curling could be this big,” she said.

Legends of the sport, like Scotland's Keith Prentice, are taking note of what we can expect in the stands over the course of the week.

“It’s always enjoyable to come back to Canada… people are always friendly whether it’s in Ottawa or any part of Canada it’s an absolutely wonderful place to come,” said the 2007 world champion.